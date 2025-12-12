Passenger Turns Violent As Bird Strike Halts United Nigeria Aircraft Takeoff

Bird strike yesterday damaged one of the aircraft of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), thereby causing multiple flight disruptions to its schedule.

Apparently frustrated by the flight cancellation, one of the affected passengers in Abuja, in anger, smashed the airline’s laptops in protest.

The bird strike incident occurred when the aircraft was approaching Lagos Airport from Kano.

One of the viral videos on social media showed scores of passengers protesting at the domestic wing of Abuja airport, accusing the airline of neglect and poor communication.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of UNA, Chibuike Uloka, explained that the incident disrupted its operations. Speaking on the matter, Uloka regretted that the affected aircraft had been taken out of service to determine the extent of the damage.

He explained that big aircraft are exposed to bird strikes, adding that such an incident was inevitable. He, however, said the airline would not compromise on safety, irrespective of the situation.

According to him, the airline had communicated the incident to the affected passengers, insisting that it was impossible for them to fly with damaged equipment.



