NUJ Mourns Death Of Seven Journalists In Gombe Car Crash





NUJ MOURNS SEVEN GOMBE JOURNALISTS LOST IN TRAGIC ROAD ACCIDENT

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the death of seven journalists from Gombe State who lost their lives in a fatal road traffic accident.

The untimely passing of these dedicated media professionals is a devastating blow to the journalism community, not only in Gombe State but across Nigeria. They were committed practitioners who served the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism, and their loss has left an irreplaceable void in our noble profession.





On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), the entire NUJ family nationwide, and the Nigerian media community, the Union extends its heartfelt condolences to the Gombe State Council of the NUJ, the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

The NUJ shares in this moment of grief and stands in full solidarity with the bereaved families and the Gombe State media family. We pray that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed and gives their loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

The tragic incident again underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving to prevent avoidable loss of lives, especially for professionals who are often on the road in the line of duty.

May the souls of our departed colleagues rest in perfect peace.





Signed:





Alhassan Yahya

National President

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)