NSCDC Dismisses ACG, 37 Senior Officers Over Misconduct

An Assistant Commandant General (ACG) and 37 other senior officers have been dismissed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on account of gross misconduct, insubordination, and acts unbecoming of a superior officer, according to the Public Service Rules (PSR).

The spokesperson of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, a total of 76 officers, comprising both senior and junior personnel, were sanctioned in 2025 for various offences ranging from gross misconduct and insubordination to job racketeering, extortion and other acts considered inimical to the Corps’ values and operational ethics.

He quoted the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Audi, as saying the disciplinary actions followed recommendations of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), as well as the NSCDC Senior and Junior Staff Disciplinary Committees.

He explained that 38 senior officers were dismissed for gross misconduct, insubordination and acts unbecoming of superior officers in line with the Public Service Rules. In addition, two senior officers were demoted by two ranks, one officer was demoted by one rank with loss of seniority, while five officers received warning letters.

The statement further revealed that the Corps’ Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee handled 30 cases involving offences such as job racketeering, extortion, aiding and abetting illegal petroleum dealings, fraud, gun running, absence without leave and other serious misconduct.

“After the sittings of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee, 20 personnel were dismissed from service, three were demoted by one rank, while seven personnel were issued warning letters,” he said.

The disciplinary actions, according to the NSCDC leadership, are part of ongoing reforms aimed at sanitising the Corps and strengthening public confidence in its operations.

The NSCDC boss charged officers and men of the Corps to remain focused and professional in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities, noting that the growing mandates assigned to the Corps demand loyalty, regimental discipline and commitment.



