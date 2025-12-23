NSA , Umahi , NNPCL MD Visits Ogoniland , Fubara

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu yesterday led a presidential delegation to Ogoni, Rivers State, to consolidate the peace talks for the resumption of oil production in the area.

Key among members of the delegation, who visited Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt, were Works Minister Dave Umahi; his Environment counterpart, Balarabe Lawal, and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Managing Director Bayo Ojulari.

Oil exploration was suspended in Ogoni land in 1993 following violent protests by the residents against environmental degradation caused by oil spills and gas flaring.

The protests forced Shell to halt production amid international pressure.





Since then, successive governments have tried in vain to resume oil production in the area until the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu constituted a peace committee, comprising all stakeholders, with the mandate to resolve the crisis.





All the stakeholders tabled their demands, including the lifting of charges that led to the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and some other Ogoni rights activists.





The President recently granted state pardon to Saro-Wiwa and others, conferred national honours on them and fulfilled other demands that facilitated the talks for resumption of oil exploration.





During the meeting at the state Government House, NSA Ribadu told Governor Fubara that President Tinubu was happy with his responsible leadership. He said the President now views Rivers as one of the most peaceful states in the country.





The NSA said with a “new chapter” unfolding in Ogoni land, Nigeria “will no longer be what it used to be”.





He said Tinubu specifically directed him to thank Fubara for coordinating the discussion on the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni land.





Ribadu also conveyed the President’s appreciation to the Ogoni for their support, patience, and understanding.





Besides, the NSA commended the Rivers State Government for providing a campus for the University of Environment and accommodating the Southsouth zonal office of the NSA.





Ribadu said: “We are here on a mission to thank you for the cooperation and working together as one to address some of the difficult challenges all of us inherited. We have worked as one. Particularly, we are here because of the Ogoni. We did an incredibly good job together as one.





“We are here to identify with the people and to thank them. We are happy today that Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. Your Excellency, you are entitled to claim that you are part of it. Ogoni people are good people. We have seen progress and development, a massive promise for Nigerians.





“Ogoni land is looking like the turning point for Nigeria today; a new chapter is being opened, and Nigeria will not be what it used to be. Things are changing. The President said I should thank you that he is very happy with you, and we are happy with you.





He said: “I should thank the people of Ogoni land for their cooperation and understanding, and for giving him the chance to resolve a problem of three decades.





“Your Excellency, you did well. You provided the enabling environment to make it possible. You also supported us directly with a couple of things that are helping us to move forward.





“The campus and establishment of the Environment University wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Another one is the provision of the South-South zonal office for the National Security Adviser.”





The NSA urged the governor to provide employees to run four hospitals being established in Ogoni land.

Works Minister Dave Umahi revealed that President Tinubu had ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoni land.

He added that the 15-kilometre Eleme axis of the East–West Road included five flyovers, one of which was being constructed by the Rivers State Government to support the effort of the President.





The minister said the over N200 billion project is scheduled for completion in April next year.

Umahi added that with presidential approval, designs were ongoing to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road from its starting point to the East–West Road, including the construction of two flyovers.

He described the Ogoni peace initiative as strategic to the renewed unity of Nigeria, noting that the President has a personal interest in the well-being of the Niger Delta people.

Environment Minister Lawal said the Ogoniland clean-up project remained a priority for his ministry.

He explained that projects recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) included mangrove restoration, healthcare delivery, human capital development, and women empowerment initiatives.

30 Ogoni indigenes to begin work in NNPCL in January

NNPCL boss Bayo Ojulari revealed that 30 Ogoni indigenes whose employment by the NNPCL was being fine-tuned would resume work next month.





He assured that going forward, the focus of the NNPCL would be on the people rather than oil.





*Fubara thanks Tinubu, says his 2027 victory is sure





In his response, Governor Fubara thanked President Tinubu for his intervention, saying his actions reflect a leader who genuinely loves Rivers State.





Fubara noted that resolving a crisis that had lingered for over three decades was not an easy task.





He said with the President’s intervention, residents could drive with ease along both ends of the East–West Road, connecting Bonny in Rivers State and Bayelsa State.





Fubara emphasised that beyond physical infrastructure,theTinubu administration was rebuilding confidence in the South-South.





Reaffirming his commitment to supporting the peace process and managing emerging conflicts, the governor noted that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of crisis.





He added that adjustments and compromises were necessary for sustainable development to take place.





His words: “I want to first thank Mr. President. For more than 30 years, one particular issue has always been a recurrent dilemma where people plan to engage the people to right the wrongs, but in the end, nothing happens.





“So, I thank you for having the boldness, the determination and doggedness to say even if the process won’t be easy, we must start from somewhere. We are beginning to see results.”





Fubara appealed to Ogoni leaders to engage the youth to allow oil facility operators access to their repair faulty equipment in order to stem fresh oil spills.





He said: “The challenge is that as we try to remediate the environment, more spills are happening. I appeal to my people, especially our youths, to allow the operators to go in and repair their equipment. If they don’t, it will amount to bringing us back to square one.





“My position is to support this peace process. I will still try to have a meeting with the committee so we can pass on this message to our youths.”





At another event in the state, the governor said his administration possesses the capacity to ensure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.





He explained during the inauguration of Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters in Elimgbu, that doing so would be a way of saying: “Thanks for the protection that we received from Mr. President.





The governor said: “We have made a decision. Our decision is for the good of Rivers State. We decided to say thank you for the protection that we received from Mr. President. We have decided to prove a point that we have what it takes to return Mr. President come 2027.”







