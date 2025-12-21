NPF Mourns Passing Of Retired DIG Theophillus Adetunji Akeredolu

The Nigeria Police Force announces with deep sorrow the passing of a distinguished senior retired police officer and elder statesman, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Chief Theophillus Adetunji Akeredolu, CON, mni, who passed to glory on 9th December, 2025

Born on 25th October, 1942, the late DIG Akeredolu devoted several decades of his life to the service of the Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large. He was enlisted into the Force on 1st September, 1969, initially serving as a civilian lecturer at the Police College, Ikeja, before converting to a General Duty Police Officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) on 1st August, 1973.

An accomplished scholar and seasoned professional, DIG Akeredolu attended St. John Primary School, Afao, Ikere-Ekiti; Teacher Training Colleges in Epinmi, Akoko and Ifako, Lagos; and the University of Lagos, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English and a Diploma in Education. He also obtained a Diploma in Law from the University of Ilorin and a Diploma in Journalism, among other professional qualifications.

Throughout his illustrious policing career, he held several strategic and leadership positions, including the Officer-in-Charge of Investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Kwara State Command; Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command; Commandant, Detective College, Enugu; Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6, Calabar; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of ‘B’ Department (Operations), Force Headquarters, Abuja. He was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police on 1st January, 2001, serving as DIG in charge of ‘B’ Department (Operations), Force Headquarters, Abuja, until his retirement on 14th March, 2002.

The late DIG Akeredolu also benefitted from extensive local and international professional training, including courses at the Metropolitan Police College, Hendon, London; Middle Management Course at the Royal Institute of Public Administration, London; Intermediate Command Course at the Staff College, Jos; the Senior Command Course, Durham, Great Britain; and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

In recognition of his exemplary service to the nation, he was honoured with several medals, including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). Beyond policing, he was a respected traditional and religious leader, serving as the Chief Aremo of Afao, Ikere-Ekiti, as well as holding notable titles within the African Church community in Abuja and Ekiti State. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Yemi Akeredolu and children.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, associates, and the good people of Ekiti State on the passing of the eminent officer. The Force mourns the loss of a dedicated professional whose legacy of service, leadership, and integrity will remain a source of inspiration to generations of police officers.

