Nigerian Military Plane Forced To Land In Burkina Faso For Violating Air Space ( Video)

The Government of Burkina Faso said a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 soldiers was forced to land in the country on Monday after reportedly violating its airspace.

In a statement signed by Assimi Goita, the junta leader, the Burkinabe government said an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was forced to land on Monday in Bobo Dioulasso, following an “emergency situation in flight” while it was operating in the country’s airspace.

There have not been any immediate response from the Nigerian military or office of the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu

At least 11 Nigerian soldiers are currently being detained in Burkina Faso, one of the three countries that broke away from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) as a result of coups.

ECOWAS had suspended Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso due to the toppling of democratic governments in those nations.

In protest, the three countries floated the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) to rival the regional bloc.

Perhaps if the coup in Benin Republic had succeeded, AES could have had a new member nation.

Nigeria had played a key role in foiling the coup before ECOWAS sent its standby force to Benin to assist the government to fully reclaim order.

It is unclear if a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 soldiers was part of the standby force or among the troops deployed to crush the insurrection in Benin.

President Bola Tinubu had confirmed deployment of Nigerian troops in Benin.

However, in a statement on Monday, AES said a Nigerian aircraft with 11 soldiers violated Burkina Faso’s airspace and was forced to land in the country.

The development was reported by the Agence d’Information du Burkina, the state-run news agency.

In the statement, AES described the incident as a violation of sovereignty, vowing to protect its airspace.

“The Confederation of Sahel States informs the public that a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was forced to land today, December 8, 2025, in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, following an in-flight emergency while operating in Burkinabe airspace. The military aircraft had two (2) crew members and nine (9) passengers on board, all military personnel.”

“An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe services and highlighted the lack of authorisation to fly over Burkinabe territory for this military apparatus.

“The Confederation of the Sahel States most strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.

“Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law and international civil and/or military aviation rules, arrangements are made to guarantee the security of the Confederal airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its Member States, as well as the safety of the Populations of the Confederation AES.

“In this regard, and on the instructions of the Heads of State, the Arian and anti-aircraft defences of the Confederal space put on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated December 22, 2024, were authorised to neutralise any aircraft that would violate the confederal space.”

The Nigerian government is yet to react to the development.









