NAF Alpha Jet Crashes In Niger State

A military jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force reportedly crashed on Saturday afternoon near Karabonde, a community in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State. Two pilots onboard are said to have ejected safely, according to local media and eyewitnesses.

The dramatic plunge — confirmed by a short video released by a Niger-state digital media outlet — has sparked alarm among residents, as smoke was seen rising from the crash site shortly after the aircraft went down.

The aircraft involved is reported to be an Alpha Jet of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to witnesses, the jet went down around 4:10 p.m. local time, but both pilots were able to eject before the crash.

Villagers confirmed the crash, describing a loud bang followed by the sight of smoke rising near the forested area close to Karabonde.

As of now, the NAF has not issued an official statement about the crash, or provided details on the pilots’ condition or the cause of the crash.

Residents of Karabonde and surrounding communities described panic and chaos following the crash. Many rushed to the scene, while others stayed in fear, unsure whether more explosions or risks might follow.

In conversations with journalists, villagers expressed disbelief and fear, with some calling the crash a “miracle” because the pilots seemed to survive unhurt. Others demanded answers about what caused the jet to go down, and whether the crash poses environmental or safety risks for local populations.



