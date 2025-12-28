Military Operatives Killed 438 Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists In 7 Months ...Military Commander

The Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has, in seven months of operations, killed 438 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Theatre Commander, OPHK, North-east Sector 1, who made this known on Saturday at the Christmas Luncheon in Maiduguri, said the operations were coordinated between May and December.

Abubakar said the operatives have also recovered 254 assorted weapons, 300 units of Starlink communication devices and rescued 366 civilians from various terrorist enclaves.

“The surrender of 881 JAS/ISWAP fighters and their families, among other accomplishments, further underscores the progress made,” he said.

The army general said that the Christmas celebration coincided with their dry season operations in the Theatre.


He, however, assured the Chief of Army Staff of the unwavering commitment of their gallant forces to maintain the tempo of operations.


Abubakar also attributed the successes recorded in the Joint Operations Area (JOA) to the Chief of Army Staff’s interventions.



