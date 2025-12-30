LASG Orders Residents To Vacate Vicinity Of Burnt 25 Storey GNI Building

The Lagos State Government is set to enforce Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive that residents and businesses around the burnt Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building should leave immediately. 

The Government sent in experts who evaluated the site of the fire and warned strongly against the inherent danger to lives and property of residents and businesses within 100 meters radius of the site. 

Several buildings around the scene of fire are compromised and must be evacuated, according to experts.

Shop owners are breaking into the no movement barrier zone created at the perimeter of the scene of fire. This is dangerous and must stop. 

The 25-storey building got burnt on December 24.


