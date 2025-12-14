Lagos Celebrity Lady Roseline Adeshola Detained In USA For Felony

Famous young Lagos city girl, celebrity socialite and social media influencer, Roseline Iyewande Ajeshola was booked on December 9, 2025, at the Wake County Court house, Raleigh, after being arrested and charged with Class C Felony.

She is facing four felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Roseline Ajeshola is currently held at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Wake County Detention Center is located at:

Wake County Detention Center ,330 S. Salisbury St. Raleigh, North CarCarolin.

A video shared on social media recorded on Sunday morning showing the DeDetention Center where Ms. Ajeshola is currently being detained.

There are currently no court appearance scheduled for her. Perhaps, her court date will be scheduled this week.

She may need a court appointed lawyer, a Public defender, to represent her in this felony charges because she faces up to 15 years in jail.

She is also has an out of state Fugitive charge pending against her in Texas.

An "Out of State - Fugitive" charge typically refers to a warrant or arrest for an individual who is suspected of fleeing from one state to another to avoid prosecution or punishment for a crime.

This charge is often associated with the Uniform Criminal Extradition Act, which allows states to request the return of a fugitive from another state.

In the context of Roseline Iyewande Ajeshola's arrest, the "OUT OF STATE - FUGITIVE" charge in Harris County, Texas, likely indicates that she was arrested on a warrant issued by another state, ( likely state is North Carolina) and the Texas authorities were holding her pending extradition to the issuing state.