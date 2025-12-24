I Am Heartbroken After Split With Peller..Influencer Jarvis

TikTok personality Amadou Elizabeth Aminata popularly known as Jarvis has opened up about the emotional aftermath of her breakup with Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller.

In a recent video on Instagram, Jarvis revealed that the breakup has left her deeply hurt and emotionally shattered.

The AI-themed influencer explained that many people doubted her potential for success, but she has been encouraging herself to stay strong and continue pushing forward despite setbacks.

Jarvis used a symbolic illustration, comparing her emotional state to a Christmas tree she was attempting to set up, describing her life as broken and scattered.

She stated that she is now focused on rebuilding her life from the ground up, drawing a parallel between her personal journey and the process of putting the Christmas tree back together.

According to her, life has moulded her through pain, pressure, and heartbreak, and she notes that growth and success do not mean the absence of challenges.

The breakup came after Peller’s recent accident, which prompted Jarvis to address the situation and express her fears of being blamed or attacked over the incident involving her former partner.



