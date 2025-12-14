How I Was Attacked And Almost Killed In Enugu...Social Media Influencer Chijinkem Ugwuanyi

Yesterday afternoon led by the CSO of Nsukka neighborhood watch called Egbugo.

Yesterday I had a meeting with my friend and CEO Trillion Technology, immediately I left him and drove straight to fuel station at Umeano filling station along beach junction.

Immediately I stopped, I brought out my ATM to pay.

Next someone blocked me at my door and said do you know me? Before I could say I dont know you, they are almost 6 guys and they rounded my car and quickly opened my car door and said i am Egbugo the CSO of Nsukka Local Govt. You have been attacking Engr Jude Asogwa Chinedu and by attacking him you are attacking all of us working for him.

Next, they all started punching me and stabbìng me in a broad daylight.

As it was going on people ran away because they were with Pump action guns.

It took intervention of one unidentified man who came and stood his ground that since they could not explain what i did other than attcking their local govt Chairman, they should stop and call police or the chairman to arrest me instead of them attacking me like this..





This is all I know about what happened yesterday.

The attack was led by these people i could identify

1... Chibuzo Egbugo The CSO of Nsukka LGA

2... Ejike Stephen Nwangwu aka Gwadas

3... Chizoba Ogbu aka LUPENG

I cant identify other guys among them including the one doing the video among them as they brutalize me.

This case is as simple as ABC....

If Nsukka LGA Chairman deny this and he didn't send them or knows about it, he should provide these assassins and Kìller sqaud working for him because they are under his payroll and they openly said it as they brutalize me.

This is not allegedly by me against anybody but pure fact.... Let the Chairman deny this or doesn't know them or aware of what happened. He should just provide them or we will provide them by ourselves.

Remember 48hrs ago, when I got the information I posted on Facebook that the council Chairman have penciled down some names to be attacked and it will be led by the CSO of Nsukka LGA called Egbugo and finally the same CSO was the one who still led the att@ck.

For now this is all I know as we watch things unfold from Enugu State Government.

WE KEEP Moving





Sen Chijinkem Ugwuanyi