GPBN Commends President Tinubu for Appointing Gen. Christopher Musa As Defence Minister

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his decision to appoint immediate past Chief of Defence, Staff General Christopher Musa (rtd) as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, following the resignation of Mohammed Badaru.

According to the letter sent to the Senate by the Presidency, President Tinubu expressed confidence that General Musa’s proven military experience and distinguished record will strengthen Nigeria’s defence architecture as the nation confronts deepening security challenges.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications of GPBN, Abiola Alaba Peters on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the newly elected GPBN President, Damilare Bankole, said:

“We wholeheartedly commend His Excellency, President Tinubu, for this important appointment. General Musa — a soldier of impeccable integrity and long service — the President has demonstrated seriousness about restoring security, stability, and public confidence in our defence institutions.”

Bankole added that the appointment of General Musa “raises hope for renewed leadership, strategic clarity and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

GPBN is confident that the appointment of General Musa will mark a turning point in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other threats to national security. We urge all stakeholders — including civil society, media, and concerned citizens — to give the new nominee their fullest support as he seeks to carry out this critical mandate.

The Group also congratulates General Musa for the well-deserved appointment and urged him to issue a marching order to the military to crush the bandits, kidnappers, terrorists waging war against the Nigerian people..

Signed and released by:

Abiola Alaba Peters

Director of Communication

Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN)