Gov Fubara Visit Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor’s Family

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has paid a condolence visit to Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in Yenagoa over the death of the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Governor Fubara described the late deputy governor as a man of exceptional calibre and said his passing was a great loss to Bayelsa and Rivers states, which share deep historical and political ties. He assured the Bayelsa State Government of Rivers State’s support, including assistance with funeral arrangements.

Governor Diri thanked Fubara for the show of solidarity, describing the visit as a true demonstration of brotherhood in a time of grief.

The two governors later visited the widow of the late deputy governor, Mrs. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, where Governor Fubara personally commiserated with her and assured the family of continued support.



