Gov Diri Visits Wife, Children Of Late Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo









Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, alongside his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Gloria Diri, and other top government officials, last night visited the wife of his late Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who died on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the age of 60.





The Governor described his late Deputy, as "very resourceful, a brother, a confidant, and the heartbeat of our administration.”





He praised their working relationship, saying it was more like brothers and friends rather than a typical superior-subordinate relationship.





He comforted the wife, urging her to be strong, and assured her that the government would stand by her and support the children during this difficult time.





“And he was indeed very resourceful, we came together as friends, as brothers. Our working relationship was not that of subordinate and super subordinate. No, it was that of a brother and friend but at all times he will submit to you and recognizing the fact that you are his principal.





The governor and the government of Bayelsa State will stand by you and by the family. This is the first time a deputy governor is dying in office in the state. So my dear sister, Barr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, I am here with the government to assure that we will stand by you”, Governor Diri said.





Others who accompanied the Governor were the immediate past Deputy Governor, Rtd. Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Micheal Ogbere, Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou Obolo, and other dignitaries, including Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, Hon. Ebizi Ndiomu Brown, Hon. Tare Porri, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, Secretary to State Government, and Dr. Peter Peretubo Akpe, Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, and Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo, Deputy Chief of Staff amongst others.