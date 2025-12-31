Tax Laws :Gov Bala Mohammed Blasts Bola Tinubu

Governor Bala Mohammed blasts President Tinubu over the tax reform laws and the arraignment of his commissioner of finance by the EFCC over an alleged $9.7 million terrorism financing charge





Bala said: I woke up to an accusation that I'm being accused of terrorism. My commissioner of finance is being held by the EFCC, and my name is being mentioned in the suit even though I have immunity.





They have not done 1km of road in Bauchi State. They've not provided water. Even the security agencies, I'm the one paying them to work for us, and they have the guts to talk.





I have kept quiet for too long. I'm not a coward. The federal government should look at its tax system. In spite of all the impurities, they are still going ahead with it to improvish the common man and the sub nationals (states), and we are keeping quiet.





The APC-led federal government think they can use the court and the EFCC to persecute and prosecute Nigerians that are not in their party. If they don't stop, we are going to declare war. I won't allow anyone to criminalise me because I'm not in the APC and I refuse to join the APC. I will not join the APC.