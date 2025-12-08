Gov Adeleke, Remi Tinubu Class At Ooni Of Ife Event

Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has threatened to switch off governor Adeleke’s microphone for singing at an event.

The incident took place in Ile-Ife in Osun State on Sunday, during the first lady’s installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.

A trending video on social media captured the governor singing worship songs while giving a speech at the event.

Interrupting Adeleke, Remi Tinubu walked to the stage to warn him to stop singing or she would switch off the microphone.

She was seen mouthing words that said, “I give you five minutes to conclude your speech, enough with the music, or I will switch off the microphone”.

The development has sparked controversy on social media, with many questioning the quality of her character for verbally warning a governor like that at a public event.

Aremo3825981 wrote “What do you think will happen if he sings ‘on your mandate we shall stand’?

U_y_a_i wrote “Unacceptable public conduct. There are better ways to communicate time limits than threatening to cut off a Governor’s mic”

Video



