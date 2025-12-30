Fubara To Wike:I Did Not Remove Sergeant Awuse As Chair, Rivers Traditional Rulers Council, His Tenure Expired

Governor Sim Fubara has reacted to Nyesom Wike over his claims that he intentionally refused to reinstate Ohna Sergeant Awuse thereby derailing from the proscribed AGREEMENT..

Wike made the assertion during a live interview on Monday

But Fubara through one of his aides posted this statement in reply

"The office of the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers is a one-year term appointment. However, upon the expiration of this term, a serving Chairman may be reappointed if the Governor so desires.





In Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Awuse (Oloh IV), Nne Nwe-Eli Eli and Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom, duly served his one-year tenure as Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers.

Contrary to the misleading narrative being circulated in some quarters, His Royal Majesty was not ousted from office. Such claims are baseless, unfounded, and clearly aimed at spreading misinformation capable of undermining the peace, unity, and stability currently enjoyed within the Council.

It is important to state clearly that due process was followed, and the conclusion of His Royal Majesty’s tenure aligns fully with the established tradition and structure of the Council. "



