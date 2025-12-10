Former Chinese Sports Minister Bags Death Sentence Over $33.4m Bribe

Former Chinese sports minister Gou Zhongwen was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes and abusing his power, a Jiangsu court announced Monday.

The Yancheng Intermediate People’s Court found Gou accepted over 236 million yuan ($33.4 million) in bribes between 2009 and 2024, using his positions to benefit individuals and departments in business deals and project approvals. He was also stripped of political rights for life and had all personal assets confiscated.

Separately, Gou received five years for abuse of power as Beijing vice-mayor (2012–2013), during which he mishandled a project acquisition causing major losses to public assets. The court combined both penalties and ordered all illicit gains returned to the state treasury.

The court cited the “extremely large” bribes, “severe” circumstances, negative social impact, and substantial harm to state interests. Leniency was considered due to his confession, cooperation, return of funds, and disclosure of undiscovered crimes. However, he will not be eligible for parole or future sentence reduction, meaning he will spend life in prison if commutation occurs.

Gou, 68, joined the Communist Party in 1976, became Beijing vice-mayor in 2008, and headed the General Administration of Sport from 2016 to 2022. He also chaired the Chinese Olympic Committee and led the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee.

He was investigated in May 2024, expelled from the Party, removed from office, and formally charged. His public trial was held on August 20.