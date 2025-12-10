FG Arraigns Former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah Over Alleged N2.4bn Fraud

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned former Minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, and her co-defendant, Gloria Odita, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on multiple counts bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretense, and criminal breach of trust.





According to the charge sheet presented before Justice Hamza Muazu, the defendants were accused of conspiring in January 2014 to obtain a total of N2,469,030,738.90 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under allegedly fraudulent claims.





When the charges were read to both defendants, they pleaded not guilty.





The defendants lawyers, Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) for Oduah and Wale Balogun (SAN) for Odita, subsequently moved applications for bail.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN who appeared personally for the prosecution, said the government was not opposed to bail.





Justice Muazu granted Oduah bail on self-recognition and ordered the defendants to deposit their passports with the court.





Justice Mauzu adjourned the matter to February 12 and 13, 2026, for trial.