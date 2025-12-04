Defence Minister Designate Chris Musa Vows To Probe Withdrawal Of Military From Attacked Kebbi School , Murder Of Brig Gen Uba





The Senate on Wednesday questioned former Chief of Defence Staff and ministerial nominee, Gen Christopher Musa, over recent security lapses, including the withdrawal of troops from their posts shortly before the abduction of 26 schoolgirls in Kebbi State.





Musa, appearing before lawmakers for his screening as Minister of Defence designate, vowed to launch a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the troop withdrawal from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area—an action that has drawn widespread outrage.





In the wake of the abduction, news made the rounds that soldiers abandoned their duty posts hours before terrorists stormed the school on November 17.





The armed group killed the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, and abducted 26 students.





While two of the girls later escaped, 24 were taken away, but they were later released.





Musa told senators he would immediately set up a committee to examine the incident once he assumes office.





He also referenced the recent killing of a brigade commander in Borno State, condemning the attack and assuring the Senate that he would probe the killing of Brig Gen Musa Uba and other officers targeted by terrorists.





“It is very unfortunate and really painful. I want to assure Nigerians that we will not stand by and allow terrorists to have the capacity to do such.





“We are going to go after them fully, working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (of government). We are going to investigate fully.





“The Armed Forces have a way, and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities.”





He warned that no “act of insolence or cowardice” within the armed forces would be tolerated, stressing the need for strict professionalism and improved oversight of military operations.





Drawing on his 39 years in service, the nominee said he was fully prepared to confront Nigeria’s security challenges head-on. He expressed confidence that the war against terrorism and banditry can be won with adequate support and inter-agency cooperation.





Musa, however, admitted that significant gaps exist within the armed forces.





“From day one, we will review all ongoing activities, identifying adequate funding as fundamental,” he added.





He emphasised strengthening the Safe Schools Initiative, lamenting that many schools across the country remain exposed and poorly secured.





The nominee argued for enhanced community engagement and a whole-of-society security approach combining technology, local intelligence, and coordinated operations.





He further said many security agencies were operating below capacity and needed to harmonise operations, particularly with neighbouring countries, given the transnational nature of terrorism.





According to him, Nigeria risks more devastating attacks if its institutions fail to work together, as terrorists view the country as a lucrative target.





Musa called for a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and banditry, warning that outdated laws must be reviewed urgently. He identified unregulated mining as a major source of criminal financing and called for tighter monitoring backed by modern technology.





Musa’s commitment comes five days after it was reported that all military personnel previously deployed to the school in Maga were being interrogated at Defence Headquarters over their sudden withdrawal ahead of the attack.





A senior government official disclosed that the probe began shortly after the abduction, which has since sparked public anger and renewed scrutiny of security protocols around schools.





The November 17 attack is the latest in a string of assaults on educational institutions in the North, reinforcing concerns that despite years of pledges, many schools remain soft targets for terrorists.







