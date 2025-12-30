Enemies Conspired, But Didn’t Know They Were Lifting Me Higher....Gen Chris Musa

Christopher Musa, minister of defence, says attempts by his enemies to undermine him failed, describing his recent experiences as a testament to divine intervention.

The minister spoke in Abuja while sharing a testimony during a recent service at the Conquerors Global Assembly.

Musa, who served as chief of defence staff (CDS) until October, was removed from the position by President Bola Tinubu in a major shake-up in the military hierarchy following reports of a coup attempt in the country.

A few weeks later, Tinubu nominated him as minister of defence after Mohammed Badaru resigned from the position due to health reasons.

In his testimony, the minister said those who conspired against him believed they had succeeded, noting that their actions ultimately worked in his favour.

Musa expressed gratitude to God for what he described as victory over his enemies.

“I’m sure a lot of people have known what has gone through this year, how everything went through, but we give God the glory,” he said.

“Even when the enemy thought they had won, they did not know they were lifting us higher. In their small minds they conspired and thought they had won, but as long as God Almighty is your pillar, you shall always win.

Speaking about Nigeria’s current challenges, the defence minister urged citizens to pray for the country and its leaders.

He called on Nigerians to remain united and to speak positively about the nation.

He added that Nigerians excel globally and should remain committed to national unity and positive discourse.

“And continue to pray for this country. We’re going through challenges, but challenges make you stronger,” he said.

“This challenge is to test our resolve and our resilience. As Nigerians, we know we are strong, but we are stronger together. We must never allow anyone to intimidate us in whatever way.

“Words are powerful. If you continue to talk down on your country, you do not mean yourself well, because if your country goes down, imagine what happens to you.”

“That is why it is very important that we must be positive about Nigeria. God loves Nigeria. The love we want for Nigeria should start within us.”



