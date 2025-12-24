Driving Effectiveness And Accountability Through Technology Remains Key Focus Of My Leadership As Defence Minister..Gen Musa

Gen Chris Musa rtd statement

In line with this, we have concluded purpose-driven engagements with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, and Galaxy Backbone Limited, led by its Managing Director/CEO, Professor Ibrahim Adeyanju, to digitise core processes within the Ministry.

This initiative will see the Ministry of Defence migrate to the Federal Government’s 1Government Cloud, providing a secure, unified digital platform for internal operations.

The transition will replace manual workflows, improve record management, strengthen secure communication, and support faster coordination across departments.

Beyond operational efficiency, the platform enhances data security, safeguards national data sovereignty, and aligns our systems with established cybersecurity standards.

It also enables seamless collaboration and real-time access to information, regardless of location.

With clear timelines agreed for pilot deployment and staff training, this marks a concrete step toward a more responsive, transparent, and digitally enabled Ministry of Defence.