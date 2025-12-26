Dollars Bell: Lottery Player Wins $1.8bn In Second-biggest US Lottery Prize

A lucky lottery player in Arkansas, United States, has won a staggering $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, marking the second-largest lottery prize ever recorded in the country.

The winning numbers were white balls 4, 25, 31, 52 and 59, with the Powerball being a red 19. According to the game organisers, the odds of winning were one in 292.2 million for tickets costing just $2 each.

The jackpot, which was won on Christmas Eve, has a cash option of $834.9 million, Powerball said in a Thursday statement.

The lottery company did not identify the winner.







