Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of GEJ Abuja Legacy Estate To FG

by CKN NEWS
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of a multi-billion naira expanse of lands approved for the Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Model Housing Estate to the Federal Government.

Justice Mohammed Umar granted the motion on notice moved by Osuobeni Akponimisingha, counsel for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which was not opposed by the defence lawyer, Hassan Liman, SAN.

Justice Umar directed the ICPC, on behalf of the Federal Government, to supervise the construction of the lands to completion of the 962 housing units as earlier proposed.

The judge held that the supervision should be done in collaboration Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), the sole respondent in the case, and ensure the utilisation of the housing units by end users.

Justice Umar said, “an order is hereby made for the final forfeiture of Plot No. 5 in Cadastral Zone D12, Kaba District, Abuja measuring approximately 122015.80m2 and valued at N1,944,375,000.00 (One Billion, Nine Hundred Forty-Four Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Naira.



CKN NEWS

