COAS Charges New Recruits On Loyalty, Discipline As Army Injects 3,439 Additional Manpower ( Pictures)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu (NAM), has charged the 3,439 newly trained recruits of the Nigerian Army to uphold the highest standards of loyalty, discipline, and professionalism as they formally join the service.

The recruits, who are members of the 89 Regular Intake of the Nigerian Army, have successfully completed six months of intensive training at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, and were presented during a Passing Out Parade today, marking their official induction into the Army. The parade, described by the COAS as a “testament to your dedication and perseverance,” showcased the skills, discipline, and esprit de corps instilled in the recruits over the course of their training.

Addressing the parade as the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer, Lieutenant General Shaibu said their successful training reflects hard work, dedication, and discipline.

Highlighting the Army’s role as a professional, combat-ready force, he stressed the significance of the additional manpower in strengthening national security. He noted that the Nigerian Army continues to confront emerging domestic and transnational threats and that the new recruits are vital to sustaining operational readiness across the country.

"Your successful training reflects hard work, dedication, and discipline. You have been moulded to meet the highest standards of soldiering and are now entrusted with the sacred duty of safeguarding the territorial integrity of our nation. I have no doubt that you will rise to the challenges ahead and serve with honour, courage, and professionalism.

"The Nigerian Army continues to confront emerging domestic and transnational security threats. Your induction today is not only a boost to our manpower but a reinforcement of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every Nigerian. You are now part of a professional, combat-ready force capable of decisively responding to any threat to our nation,” he said.





The COAS commended Depot Nigerian Army for its historic role in producing professional soldiers since its establishment in 1924, adding that the premier institution remains the backbone of the Nigerian Army’s training capabilities.





“I assure you that it will continue to receive unwavering support in terms of logistics, training infrastructure, and personnel welfare to maintain its high standards."





Lieutenant General Shaibu urged the recruits to maintain discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights in all operations, stressing that these values are the cornerstone of professional soldiering.





He reminded them of the Oath of Allegiance they took, stating:"By that oath, you are now bound to uphold both civil and military laws. Avoid any act that may tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army or the nation. Serve with honour, dignity, and unwavering loyalty to constituted authority."





The COAS expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani, and various security agencies for their continuous support to the Nigerian Army. He also commended the Commandant, instructors, and staff of Depot Nigerian Army for their dedication in producing well-trained, professional soldiers.





"Congratulations to the passing-out recruits, your parents, and guardians for this remarkable achievement. May your careers be distinguished, your service exemplary, and your deployment to various Army formations safe and fulfilling,” he concluded.







