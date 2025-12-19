Donald Trump Suspends Visa Lottery Programme

The United States has paused its Diversity Visa (DV1) lottery program following the Brown University shooting. Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem said the suspect, a 48-year-old Portuguese man, entered the US through using the now paused DV1 program.

The program offers visas to applicants from little represented countries.

"At President Trump's direction, I am immediately directing USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program," she said.

The DV program makes ‍over 50,000 immigrant visas available annually, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.