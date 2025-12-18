Another Court Stops IGP Egbetokun From Implementing Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

A High Court of Delta State has issued an ex-parte injunction stopping and barring the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from resuming the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide.

The order was issued on Wednesday, 17th December, 2025 by Hon. Justice Joe Egwu.

The High Court also barred the police from harassing, arresting, detaining or extorting citizens and motorists on account of the said policy.





The order will subsist pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

This latest injunction follows a suit filed in Delta State by the Applicant, a citizen by name Mr. Israel Joe.

The Applicant was represented in court by a team of lawyers led by Kunle Edun, SAN.

By this order, the announcement made by the Nigeria Police on its decision to resume the tinted glass permit enforcement on 2nd January, 2026 has been halted by the Court.

Reacting to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)’s strong rejection of the enforcement announcement, the police, in what appeared to be a contradiction to an earlier announcement to begin enforcement on January 2, stated:

“The administrative communication issued on December 15, 2025, was intended solely to guide internal planning and enhance public understanding.

“It did not direct immediate enforcement actions, nor did it authorise conduct inconsistent with any subsisting court process.”