Ambassador List : Lagos Group Rejects Two Nominees, Petition Senate

A Lagos socio-cultural organisation, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, on Friday, urged the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to halt the confirmation of two ambassadorial nominees listed as representatives of Lagos State, alleging that they are not indigenes of the state.

The Foundation, in a petition by its President and a steering committee member, Mr Miftau Bolaji Are and Dr Lateef Onikoyi, argued that the nominations violated the principles of fairness, constitutional balance, and federal character.

The Foundation alleged that one of the nominees hails from Delta and and Kwara state but was listed as representing Lagos.

It said: “Lagos remains the only state where ambassadorial and other federal appointments meant for its people are consistently assigned to non-indigenes, a situation it described as a “persistent injustice.

“The most recent ambassadorial nominations for Lagos State further entrenched this anomaly. Mrs. Lola Akande, nominated as a Lagos representative, is not an indigene of Lagos State. She is known to hail from Delta and Kwara states and is the sister to the First Lady.

“The second nominee is also not an indigene of Lagos State. More concerning, he has publicly questioned the very existence and legitimacy of indigenous Lagosians.

“Such a statement is not only dismissive; it is profoundly disrespectful to the ancestral owners of Lagos. He is Femi Pedro, from Ogun State.“

“This practice violates the spirit and letter of the federal character principle, erodes constitutional balance, and undermines the rightful place of indigenous Lagos communities within the Nigerian federation. Worse, it sets a damaging precedent that the rights of one indigenous group may be trampled upon without consequence.

“This matter transcends Lagos. It is a national question of fairness, justice, and constitutional integrity.

“We, therefore, respectfully urge the Senate, under your distinguished leadership, to withhold confirmation of any nominee presented as a Lagos representative who is not a bona fide indigene of Lagos State.

“We seek no special favour, only the same fairness that every other state enjoys unchallenged.

“We trust in your commitment to justice, equity, and the preservation of national cohesion. We are confident that under your leadership, the Senate will ensure Lagos is treated with the dignity and constitutional respect accorded to all states of the federation.



