Akpabio Returns From Foreign Trip, Debunks Health Rumours

The Office of the Senate President has issued a firm rebuttal to what it described as a false and reckless report by Sahara Reporters alleging that Senate President Godswill Akpabio collapsed and was hospitalized in London.

Contrary to the publication’s claims, verified photographs and travel records confirm that Akpabio returned to Nigeria late Monday night, December 15, 2025, in good health. Images obtained by this outlet show the Senate President smiling and interacting with colleagues, including Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, shortly after arrival.

Sahara Reporters had alleged—without named sources—that Akpabio collapsed on December 10, was flown to London aboard a private jet, and missed a Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) session due to critical health issues. A senior aide dismissed the report as “entirely fabricated,” stressing that Akpabio has remained medically fit and operationally active.

“The Senate President is hale, hearty, and fully engaged in his constitutional responsibilities. This report is baseless and misleading,” the aide said

Sources clarified that Akpabio’s absence from the MTEF session was due to routine delegation, not ill health. His last public engagement on December 9 included approving troop deployment to Benin Republic, with no medical concerns recorded.





As of 11:34 a.m. WAT today, Akpabio was in an official meeting and is scheduled to resume full duties this week. Sahara Reporters has yet to retract its story, raising renewed concerns about the platform’s reliance on unverified claims and the public harm caused by misinformation.