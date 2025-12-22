Akpabio Heads To Supreme Court Over Appeal Court Ruling On Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a notice of appeal at the supreme court challenging a decision of the court of appeal in a suit involving Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central.

The appeal arises from the judgement of the court of appeal, Abuja division, delivered on November 28, in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1107/2025.

The dispute stems from the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Akpabio-led senate, which was later quashed by the court of appeal.





