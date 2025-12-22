Akpabio Heads To Supreme Court Over Appeal Court Ruling On Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

byCKN NEWS -
0


Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a notice of appeal at the supreme court challenging a decision of the court of appeal in a suit involving Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central.

The appeal arises from the judgement of the court of appeal, Abuja division, delivered on November 28, in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1107/2025.

The dispute stems from the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Akpabio-led senate, which was later quashed by the court of appeal.


More details in comment section.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال