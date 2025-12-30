AFCON: NFF To Pay Super Eagles Players $30,000 From 2nd Round





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly agreed to double the Super Eagles’ bonus for the Round of 16 at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The NFF had proposed $15,000-a-man in the event the Super Eagles reached the knockout rounds of the tournament, a figure the team flatly rejected.

But according to SCORENigeria, the players’ demand of $30,000 each have now been agreed by the NFF.

“They have agreed to pay what the players want,” a source informed.

The bonuses for the later rounds of the competition have also been agreed with the team.

In a related development, the Super Eagles are now $25,000 richer thanks to the goals bonus promised the team at the 2025 AFCON.

Each goal in Morocco will fetch the Eagles $5,000 and thus far they have fired five goals, which translates to $25, 000 in the team’s purse.

They are so far the highest scoring team in Morocco after two rounds of matches.

At last year’s AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles found goals hard to come by because of their defensive approach to the tournament under coach Jose Peseiro.

Under Eric Chelle now, they are getting the goals and could even have scored more had they been more efficient in front of goal.

However, while the Eagles of the 2023 AFCON paraded a stingy defence, the current team have yet to record a clean sheet as they have let in three goals in two matches with the same goalkeeper from last year – Stanley Nwabali.







