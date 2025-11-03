Viral Video: Why I Slapped The Man That Proposed To Me Pubicly ..Lady

Emmanuella, the lady who went viral for slapping her boyfriend after he proposed to her during their friend’s wedding, has finally shared her side of the story.





In a video statement, she addressed the backlash, saying she has been trending “for the wrong reasons” since the incident. According to her, while many people have labeled her a bad person, what truly worries her are the thre4ts she has been receiving online.





“I’ve been trending since yesterday, and people are calling me names. I don’t care about that, but I’ve been getting de4th thre4ts, so I want to clear the air,” she began.





Responding to those asking if she would apologize, Emmanuella firmly said she would not.

“Am I supposed to apologise? Yes. But will I apologise? No. Ben deserved what he got,” she said.





She went on to explain that Ben had been asking her out for months, but she consistently turned him down because she wasn’t interested in a long-distance relationship.

“He stays in Port Harcourt, and I live in Lagos. I told him I can’t do a long-distance relationship,” she said. “So why would he come and propose to me at someone else’s wedding? Does that make sense?”





Emmanuella said she felt Ben’s public proposal was an attempt to embarra66 her, so she reacted in the way she felt was appropriate.

“He wanted to di6grace himself, and I di6graced him. Now everyone is blaming me. He’s the one who brought it upon himself,” she added.





She also called out Ben and his friends, accusing them of fueling the online att4cks against her.

“Ben, can you and your boys — Bryan and Edafe — stop dragging me online? Look at my DMs; I’m getting de4th threats because of you people. If Bryan hadn’t posted that video, would I be receiving those messages? Ben, please, call your dogs and put them on a leash, abeg,” she said.





The video continues to generate massive reactions online, with social media users divided over whether Emmanuella’s response was justified or excessive.



