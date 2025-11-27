Vigilantes Foil Abduction Of Students In Kabba Kogi , Two Killed

A vigilante group at Aiyetoro Kiri in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State yesterday foiled bandits’ invasion of Kiri High School and prevented the students from being abducted.

The attack came days after bandits abducted 25 schoolgirls of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, who have since been released and over 300 students/pupils of St Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State.

On the attack on the community school in Kogi State, members of the Kiri Vigilante Group were said to have swiftly mobilised and confronted the attackers.

The vigilante, it was learned, successfully rescued all students who were kidnapped during the assault.

Community sources said that no student remained in captivity, following the prompt and coordinated response by the local security team.

However, the operation was said to have cost the lives of one of the vigilante member who was killed while defending the community, and one Hausa resident who died in the rescue process.

No school children kidnapped at Kiri axis — LGA chairman

Although efforts to reach the state police command for confirmation proved abortive, Chairman of the LGA, Zaccheus Dare Michael, however, confirmed the attack, saying the bandits’ attempt on the school was foiled.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Omofa John, the chairman stated: “The attention of the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area authority has been drawn to reports circulating around social media platforms regarding the attack at Kiri Axis of Bunu District. In the interest of clarity and public understanding, we wish to formally state some facts.

“The bandits attacked, and they were resisted and repel by our team of security men. Though, there are casualties, including one hunter and one Hausa, killed by stray bullets.

“As we speak, the Joint Task Force had intensified operations with the aim to restore confidence in the area.

“However, the government warned the members of the public and those on social media to stop sending unverified news to the social media, otherwise, they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The joint teams of security tactical units and local vigilantes are currently combing the surrounding bushes for the bandits.

“A thorough operation is ongoing, and normalcy has been restored to the axis. The situation is under strict monitoring.”