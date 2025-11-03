UNN Student, DJ Brownlex, Dies In Accident On Way To Davido's Enugu concert

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) tragically lost his life in a car accident while on his way to Davido's concert in Enugu.

Chrisantus Chukwuebuka Nwankwo, popularly known on campus as DJ Brownlex, was a 300-level student from the department of Economics.

On Saturday evening, Nov. 1, the bus conveying Chukwuebuka and other students reportedly left for the concert late in the evening "without proper headlights" and crashed into a parked trailer along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

According to reports, the driver and Chukwuebuka lost their lives on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries.

Two 300-level students are unconscious, and a final-year student is battling a severe brain injury.

Those injured are currently receiving treatment at Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka.

Chukwuebuka was buried on Sunday, Nov. 2.

A video shared on Facebook shows an older female relative crying out Chukwuebuka's name while touching his body as it lay in an open casket.

Friends and loved ones have gone on Facebook to mourn Chukwuebuka.