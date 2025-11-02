University Lecturer Filmed In A Compromising Position With Married Female Student

A senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), identified as Professor Abraham Chinedu, has found himself at the center of a major scandal after a compromising video involving him and a female student surfaced online.

According to reports, the lecturer, who teaches Statistics, has long faced allegations from students for allegedly demanding sexual favors in exchange for better grades but he has consistently denied.

However, the new video appears to lend weight to those accusations.

The footage, which has gone viral across the UNN campus and on social media captures the professor engaging in an intimate act with a married female student.

Interestingly, both individuals were aware of the camera’s presence, as it was visibly positioned in the room during the encounter.

The scandal reportedly came to light after the professor gave his laptop to another student to help him update its Windows software.

During the process, the student stumbled upon the explicit recording and allegedly forwarded a copy to himself before sharing it among his peers.

Sources close to the incident suggest that the lecturer has since been sacked