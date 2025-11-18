UK Based Nigerian Accused Of Murder Gets Trial Date

A 40-year-old Nottingham man, Adedapo Adegbola, has been given a trial date over the alleged murder of 23-year-old graduate Stephanie Irons.

Appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham, Adegbola was informed that his trial will begin on April 7 next year.

Adegbola, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, is charged with one count of murder after Ms Irons’ body was discovered on Tuesday, October 21.

Police were called to an address on Westdale Lane West at 10.07pm following concerns for a woman’s safety.

Emergency services found Stephanie known to loved ones as Steph dead at the scene, prompting a murder investigation.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, November 17, Adegbola spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the proceedings. He was not asked to enter a plea, and Judge Nirmal Shant KC scheduled a plea hearing for January 16.

Ms Irons’ family previously paid tribute to the aspiring psychologist, issuing a heartfelt statement, “Steph had an infectious smile and laugh which lit up any room she walked into. She was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.

She had a compassion for others and would always see good in everybody. She had a huge heart and wore it on her sleeve.Her ambition to be a psychologist was well on the way after gaining both a degree and master’s in clinical psychology.

After gaining experience, she was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology.”