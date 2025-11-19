Tinubu’s Govt Scored A1 In Politics, F9 In Governance...Rauf Aregbesola

This was a statement issued by former Osun State Governor and Minister Rauf Aregbesola on the government of President Bola Tinubu

THE GOVERNMENT HAS SCORED A1 IN POLITICS AND F9 IN GOOD GOVERNANCE.. ..RAUF AREGBESOLA

I thank the thousands of loyalists, supporters and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency of the State of Osun who, on Tuesday, trooped out to receive me and the party hierarchy in the country as we visited the area to kick off the inauguration of party officials and structures across the nine federal constituencies of the state.





We went to Ila to reawaken the consciousness of our people to the state of things in our country and to seek their unflinching support and solidarity.





I informed them that the ADC will restore responsible leadership and good governance to our country.

We are the friends of the masses. The policies of the current administration have sent thousands into the shackles of poverty, hunger and bad governance.





This government has scored A1 in Politics and F9 in Good Governance. This is what our party is determined to address.





There are 37,000 kilometres of federal roads in Nigeria. Over 76 percent of these roads are not motorable. Instead of fixing these roads, the government is concentrating on a coastal highway that will not improve the country’s economic situation.





The present government at the centre has failed in the realms of security, the economy and education, which are the major yardsticks for measuring performance indices. This is what our great party, the ADC, seeks to address.





When we were in Osun, our government focused heavily on the masses. We fed over 50,000 children, empowered more than 60,000 youths, and introduced people-friendly and welfarist policies that reduced hunger to the barest minimum. This is what we intend to return to when you vote for us in 2026.





We will continue to preach the gospel of the ADC across all divides, cities and villages in Ila Federal Constituency. The ADC is the party that will bring governance closer to the grassroots.