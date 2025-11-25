Tinubu Orders Total Security Cordon Of Kwara Forests

President Tinubu has ordered total security cordon over the forests in Kwara state following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.

President Tinubu directed the airforce to expand its air surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests in Kwara state where it is believed the terrorists are hiding.

They are to maintain a 24 hour surveillance and link up with the booths on the ground.

This order equally applies to the Kebbi and Niger States axis where many are expected to be rescued.

Communities are also urged to provide timely information about strange movements and activities to aide the work of the security forces