Tinubu Confirms Gen Uba's Murder , Says Kebbi School Abduction Occured Despite Intelligence Report





President Bola Tinubu has dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to Kebbi State to meet with grieving families of the schoolgirls abducted from a boarding school in Maga.

He also promised that the government is working to ensure their safe and swift return.

This is just as he said the abducation took despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President also extended condolences to the military over the deaths of several soldiers and Brigadier General Musa Uba, who were killed in action while battling insurgents in Borno State.

Tinubu said he had been fully briefed by military authorities on both incidents and expressed deep sorrow over the attack on the school.

He noted that the abduction occurred “despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits,” while commending Kebbi State Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris “for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping.”

Describing the attack as a painful setback, the President urged communities—particularly those in security-vulnerable areas—to work more closely with security operatives.

While lamenting the dual tragedies, Tinubu declared, “As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.”

He said he was equally troubled by the assault on schoolchildren, stating, “I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.”

The President emphasized that citizen cooperation remains central to weakening criminal networks and preventing further attacks.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe.

“I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” he said.

Vice President Shettima is expected in Kebbi on Wednesday to meet with state officials, reassure affected parents, and convey the President’s message of solidarity and commitment, the statement noted.



