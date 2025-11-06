Success And Wealth Are Not About What We Have In Our Bank Accounts...Tony Elumelu





These are the perspectives and points made by Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings at a recent engagement in US

"Success and wealth are not about what we have in our bank accounts.

True success lies in how we help catalyze prosperity for all. The legacy we leave, the lives we change.

Great session with my good friend, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Eleni Giokos on “CNN: Global Perspectives On Africa”, discussing Africapitalism and a New Era of Inclusive Finance.

The global economy faces threats — inequality, exclusion, and environmental stress. These challenges inspired my philosophy, Africapitalism.

We believe that the private sector must drive both economic prosperity and social transformation. Nowhere is this truer than in Africa.

At the Tony Elumelu Foundation, my wife and I have seen Africapitalism in action. Every year, we identify, train, and fund 3,000–5,000 young African entrepreneurs with non refundable seed capital of $5,000 each. It’s catalytic – boosting employment, communities and dignity. Creating stability, sustaining civil society. That is Africapitalism: building wealth that empowers others. Investing for the greater good.

Capitalism in the 21st century must be centered on community, inclusion, and shared prosperity. Together, we can create a system where doing well and doing good are one and the same."