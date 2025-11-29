Shock In Delta Over Assassination Of Retired Judge

A dark cloud has descended over Asaba, Delta State, after the gruesome murder of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, found dead inside her residence under circumstances her family describes as “brutal, calculated, and deeply suspicious.”

The heartbreaking revelation was made by Ogbueshi Godfrey Okogwu, the brother of the late jurist, in a report published by PM NEWS on Friday, November 28, 2025.

According to the family, the retired judge’s lifeless body was discovered early Monday morning, November 24, 2025, with her limbs and face tightly bound, and her home completely ransacked—clear signs, the family says, of a violent and deliberate attack.

One of the most troubling elements of the incident is the mysterious disappearance of the night security guard, a development Ogbueshi described as a major red flag.

He explained that the morning guard arrived to find the gate wide open, the night guard gone, and the entire compound in disarray. The circumstances, he said, strongly point to a possible inside collaboration in what he believes was a targeted killing.

“The family was shattered when we received the news,” Ogbueshi recounted.

“My eldest sister was murdered in her house on Sunday night. We only got the call on Monday morning, so we believe everything happened during the night. The suspicious disappearance of the night guard is one of the biggest red flags in this investigation.”

Ogbueshi confirmed that the private security company responsible for deploying guards to the residence has already been reported to authorities.





He added that the family is cooperating fully with investigators and expects a full-scale probe into how a supposedly secured home of a retired Justice could be breached so effortlessly.





The morning guard has been taken into custody for questioning, as investigators attempt to retrace the missing guard’s movements and determine whether the attack involved external criminals, internal collaborators, or both.





The killing of a retired Justice in such a chilling manner has sparked widespread calls for transparency and justice, as Nigerians worry about the rising boldness of violent crimes—even against prominent citizens with security structures in place.





The Delta State Police Command is yet to release a detailed official update, but sources say detectives are now treating the case as a premeditated homicide, with strong suspicion of internal compromise.