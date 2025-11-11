Revealed: How Wike Made Several Attempts To Demolish Ex Naval Chief's Property In Abuja

Another angle to the reason for the altercation between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and some military officers in Abuja has been revealed

The incident occurred at Gaduwa before Games Village at about 1255. The land it was gathered was acquired by Vice Admiral A Z GAMBO in 2020 with all the legal documents.

In September 25, the Admiral decided to develop his land and after about a week the Development Control Council came around and asked for the documents and building approval which the engineer showed them.

After two days, they came back and stated that the land had been revoked by the current FCT Minister with no conditions provided. Efforts have been made to reach out to him to ask why, but there are no concrete or genuine reasons.

They came to stop the work which prompted the military officers to pursue them. The Minister came around on Saturday and issued enough threats stating that they were coming to bring the building down.

Earlier today around 11 AM, two bulldozers from Development Control came to bring the building down but we refused them.

They called him and then he sent the FCT Commissioner of Police. Despite all efforts being abortive he came down himself and that's when they blocked him from the entrance and did not grant him access to the facility.

He had to call the Chief of Defence Staff and report the matter. The CDS spoke with the officer that they should come over for a discussion