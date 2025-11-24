Popular Nollywood Actor Odera Nwobu, Dies In South Africa

Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden demise of actor, Odira Nwobu.

Confirming the tragic incident, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, said Odira and eight other influencers travelled to South Africa for work when he suddenly passed away on Monday, November 24. Rollas said an autopsy is being awaited to determine the cause of death. 

Unconfirmed reports claim that late Odira suffered High Blood pressure before he suddenly passed away in his room.  The photo on the right was shared by him on social media hours before his passing.

