Police Arrest Organ Harvest Merchant, Rescue Three Victims In Nasarawa

Luck ran out on Mr. Maro Ebojoh, a 40 year old man from Ogbara Inland area, Etiope East Local Government Ares of Delta State, who was arrested in Lafia, Nasawara State, to source for potential organ donors and prepare them for immediate kidney transplant.

Maro was arrested by Yahaya the security unit of Sabo Motor park officials in Lafia and handed to the Police for further investigation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Jauro, it was gathered, deployed operatives of the command upon receipt of calls on suspect’s arrest for an alleged involvement in organ harvest.

Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, at the command’s headquarters, CP Shettima revealed that the suspect confessed involvement in the crime.

According the CP, three victims had already been lured for harvest of their kidney with promise to pay each of them N2million each.The victims include Umar Barau, 25 year old, Suleiman Alhaji-Garba, 20 year old, Williams Daring, 32 year and Stanley Ezekiel 27 year old respectively.

CP stated further that the suspect took all the prospective donors to a medical hospital for evaluation to determine their fitness for the business. While in hospital for evaluation at Abuja, one of the victim’s blood pressure rose high and while he was placed on medication to bring down the blood pressure, the Police operatives detailed from Lafia arrived and rescued the victim.

The suspect confessed to the act and further revealed that his client had agreed to pay N6.5 Million, out of which an advance payment of N500,000 had been made for each, with the balance to be paid to make it N2 million each.

The suspect also confessed that two month ago, he paid N2.5million to a donor after successful operation of the victim’s kidney.

The CP warned citizens to avoid any form of allurement by any persons with promise of money.

He thanked the Inspection General of Police, Egbotokun Kayode and Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state for the support in carrying out their constitutional duty of protecting citizens and properties.







