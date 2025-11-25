Ogun Govt Set To Charge DJ Chicken For Multiple Accidents

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has announced that legal action is being fast-tracked against Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, in connection with a vehicular crash that occurred on 1 November 2025 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

In that incident, Mr. Abiodun collided with two motorcycles, seriously injuring a rider and a female passenger. Reports indicate that he attempted to flee the scene, prompting passersby to intervene. The Ogun State Police Command immediately began investigating the circumstances, prioritising the medical care, privacy, and recovery of the victims.

The Ministry noted that on 23 November 2025, in Lekki, Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun was involved in another traffic accident. While no serious injuries were reported, pedestrians narrowly avoided harm due to their quick reactions. This marks at least the third accident involving Mr. Abiodun in two months.

While road traffic incidents are often treated as civil matters, the Ministry emphasized that repeated reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to public safety and may constitute a criminal offence. Videos documenting at least two of the crashes are publicly available, illustrating the dangers of Mr. Abiodun’s conduct.

In response, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, has directed relevant officers to expedite proceedings on the Sagamu crash case, ensuring prompt arraignment. The Ministry is working closely with the Ogun State Police Command to safeguard the public and hold offenders accountable.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال