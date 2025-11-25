Ogun Govt Set To Charge DJ Chicken For Multiple Accidents





The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has announced that legal action is being fast-tracked against Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, in connection with a vehicular crash that occurred on 1 November 2025 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

In that incident, Mr. Abiodun collided with two motorcycles, seriously injuring a rider and a female passenger. Reports indicate that he attempted to flee the scene, prompting passersby to intervene. The Ogun State Police Command immediately began investigating the circumstances, prioritising the medical care, privacy, and recovery of the victims.

The Ministry noted that on 23 November 2025, in Lekki, Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun was involved in another traffic accident. While no serious injuries were reported, pedestrians narrowly avoided harm due to their quick reactions. This marks at least the third accident involving Mr. Abiodun in two months.

While road traffic incidents are often treated as civil matters, the Ministry emphasized that repeated reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to public safety and may constitute a criminal offence. Videos documenting at least two of the crashes are publicly available, illustrating the dangers of Mr. Abiodun’s conduct.

In response, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, has directed relevant officers to expedite proceedings on the Sagamu crash case, ensuring prompt arraignment. The Ministry is working closely with the Ogun State Police Command to safeguard the public and hold offenders accountable.