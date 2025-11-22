Number Of Abducted Students From Niger State Rise To 315

The number of kidnapped students and teachers in Niger State is now 315. The Catholic Diocese of of Kontagora gave the update on Saturday.

Also, the Church denied ever receiving government order to close down school: “It just a way to shift blame.”

Ealier, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Niger State chapter, Most Rev Bulus Yohanna, disclosed same figures.

He said following a verification exercise and further inquiries, the number of abducted students was updated to 303, with the total number of victims now 315, including 12 teachers.

He made the revelation in a statement released on Saturday through his media aide, Daniel Atori, saying the increase came after a verification exercise and final census.

“The total number of victims abducted from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area is now 303 students and 12 teachers.

“At present, 303 students, both male and female, and 12 teachers — four female and eight male — remain abducted, bringing the total number of victims to 315.

“The school’s enrolment stands at 629, with 430 in the primary section and 199 in the secondary,” he added.

On directive for closure from the state government, the Bishop said: “Contrary to rumours, no circular or warning was received from the government or security agencies.

“This narrative appears to be an afterthought aimed at shifting blame. In 2022, when security concerns arose, the school shut down immediately. We have always complied with security advisories, whether formal or informal.

“The school is owned by the Catholic Diocese, not any individual. No Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja, as alleged.

“Anyone making such claims should provide proof or retract the statements. Our Education Secretary confirmed he received no circulars, written or verbal, and the National Association of Private Schools also received none.”







