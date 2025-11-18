Nigerian Senator Marries Airforce Officer

Kawu Sumaila, the senator representing Kano south, married Aisha Isah, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) flying officer, in a low-key ceremony on Monday at the Emir of Rano’s palace in Kano.

Sumaila’s media aide, Muttaqa Babire, confirmed the marriage in a Facebook post, sharing a picture of the senator with his bride in military uniform.

“Thanks be to Allah, the wedding was held in Rano town today 17/11/2025, may Allah bless it Amen,” Ahmad Kiru, another aide of the senator, wrote on Facebook.

“May God grant you a peaceful marriage life together with a blessed family Amen yah rabbil alamin.”



