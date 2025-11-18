Nigerian Senator Marries Airforce Officer

byCKN NEWS -
0


Kawu Sumaila, the senator representing Kano south, married Aisha Isah, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) flying officer, in a low-key ceremony on Monday at the Emir of Rano’s palace in Kano.

Sumaila’s media aide, Muttaqa Babire, confirmed the marriage in a Facebook post, sharing a picture of the senator with his bride in military uniform.

“Thanks be to Allah, the wedding was held in Rano town today 17/11/2025, may Allah bless it Amen,” Ahmad Kiru, another aide of the senator, wrote on Facebook.

“May God grant you a peaceful marriage life together with a blessed family Amen yah rabbil alamin.”


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال