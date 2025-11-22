Nigeria Is A Disgrace...Donald Trump Repeats

US President Donald Trump has described Nigeria as “a disgrace” once again , while accusing the federal government of failing to protect citizens.

Trump made the remarks on Fox News Radio’s ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show’ on Friday.

“I think Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace. They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide. And I’m really angry about it,” he said.

“And we pay, you know, we give a lot of subsidy to Nigeria which we’re going to end up stopping.

“The government’s done nothing. They are very ineffective. They’re killing Christians at will. And you know until I got involved in it two weeks ago — nobody even talked about it.”

His comments come amid US scrutiny of escalating attacks in Nigeria, where armed groups, bandits, and extremist fighters have carried out mass killings, kidnappings and raids on villages