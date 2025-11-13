Man Sets House On Fire , Kills Wife And Six Children Before Committing Suicide

A tragic incident has left the people of Akyempim in Ghana’s Central Region in shock after a man allegedly set his home ablaze, killing his wife and six children.

Reports say the victims included his wife, five of their children aged between one and fifteen, and the family’s eldest daughter.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, investigations revealed that the man allegedly locked the room from the outside before setting the house on fire while the family was asleep.

A disturbing video from the scene showed residents retrieving what was left of the victims from the burnt house, their bodies completely burnt beyond recognition. The heartbreaking sight drew tears from onlookers as locals and emergency workers joined efforts to recover the remains.

Hours later, the man was found dead in a nearby bush, hanging from a tree confirming suspicions that he had taken his own life.



